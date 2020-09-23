Left Menu
J&K LG approves regularisation, promotion of over 550 police officers

Sinha said it is "our collective responsibility" to address the issue of career progression of police personnel and well-being of their families. The exercise, started by former Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, has finally paved the way for smooth career progression of the gazetted cadre of J&K police, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:21 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved regularisation and promotion of over 550 officers at the level of SP and DySP on Wednesday, putting to rest the decades-old seniority disputes and resultant litigations in Jammu and Kashmir. Sinha said it is "our collective responsibility" to address the issue of career progression of police personnel and well-being of their families.

The exercise, started by former Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, has finally paved the way for smooth career progression of the gazetted cadre of J&K police, officials said. "The government has regularised and promoted more than 550 officers at the level of SP and DySP, and granted and predated selection grade of Dy SP in favour of more than 300 officers, including serving officers," an official spokesperson said.

While officers were promoted to the rank of SPs and DySPs, they were only getting benefits as inspectors in absence of regularisation of their promotions. Sinha said J&K police officials have been at the forefront of the battle against terrorism, displaying exemplary courage and ensuring a secure environment. But the police department had been besotted with seniority disputes for a long time, he added.

Congratulating the officers, Sinha lauded the effort of the Home Department and said efficiency and good governance is the key to execute reforms on vital fronts. "We are proud of our police force. They have always shown the highest professionalism and the greatest perseverance in handling cross-border terrorism and making a concerted effort in maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir. I strongly feel that it's our collective responsibility to address the issue of career progression, well-being of police, and welfare of their families," the lt governor said.

