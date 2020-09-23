EU chief negotiator "determined" to get Brexit deal

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday he remained determined to reach a deal with Britain when asked whether such an agreement was possible before the end of a status-quo transition period. Asked by Reuters as he arrived in London before informal talks if he was optimistic about reaching a deal, Barnier said: "I am determined."

"We remain calm, respectful, realistic and firm." He refused to comment on the British government's Internal Market Bill, which ministers have said could break international law.