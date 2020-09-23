C'garh: Naxals kill man on suspicion of being police informer

A 22-year-old man was killed by naxals on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, the police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Jagargunda police station area, considered to be a Maoist-stronghold.

The body of Uika Hunga, kidnapped by naxals last week, was found between Misiguda and Kundedvillages by some local persons on Wednesday morning, a senior police official said. As per the preliminary information, the ultras killed Hunga, a native of Kunded, on Tuesday evening, the official said, adding that the exact cause of the death will be known after autopsy.

A handwritten Maoist leaflet found at the spot accused Hunga of being a police informer, and stated that Jagargunda area committee of the rebels took responsibility for the killing. The police denied that Hunga was associated with them.

A search was launched to nab the ultras, the senior official said. A family member of the victim told reporters that Hunga was kidnapped by Maoists on September 14 when he was returning after accompanying his sister to her in-laws' house in a nearby village.