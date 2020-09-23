Coca-Cola India Initiates Provision of Safe Drinking Water in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Benefitting 20,000 Lives

Business Wire India With a focus on providing safe and clean drinking water for communities, Anandana, The Coca-Cola India Foundation, in partnership with Jaldhara Foundation and WaterHealth India initiated seven WaterHealth Centres (WHCs) in the Adilabad, Medak, and Nizamabad districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Foundation has also invested in water treatment facilities of these districts to serve over 20,000 people of the community and provide them a sustainable livelihood. The initiative will facilitate the improvement of community health by promoting the consumption of safe drinking water and reducing the susceptibility of villagers towards water-borne diseases. The Foundation has also initiated such projects in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra which faces similar water stress conditions. Commenting on the partnership, Ishteyaque Amjad, Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola India & South West Asia said, "Water is essential to life and safe drinking water is the backbone of a healthy society and economy. Coca-Cola India Foundation, Anandana in partnership with the local communities across India, has made humble contributions for the past 10 years in being part of the solution towards providing safe and clean drinking water. Our partner Jaldhara Foundation and WaterHealth India have helped us successfully implement the project and positively impact the communities of Adilabad, Medak, Nizamabad, and Vijay district. We will continue our sustained efforts in the direction to contribute towards the community and environment." Mr. Ramanand B, Jaldhaara Foundation said, "The spike in water-borne diseases in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana coupled with persistent contamination of groundwater as stated by industry reports are testimony to the hardships faced by the people in these regions. We are hopeful, with the implemented water solutions, the villagers will reap great benefits in long term. We are thankful to Coca-Cola India and our technical partner, WaterHealth India for their innovative thinking and viable solutions." Several low-income communities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been facing the problem of inadequate access to clean drinking water. Deterioration and contamination of groundwater have led to high incidences of waterborne diseases severely impacting the health of the community. Salinity, fluoride, chloride, iron, and nitrate are the key contaminants found in most groundwater samples of these districts, due to effluents discharged by industries. With no access to potable water supply, people are forced to drink untreated water from bore wells.

To help these communities in need, the Coca-Cola India Foundation, Anandana has supported seven water purification and dispensation units called WaterHealth Centers (WHCs). These are currently operational and are serving a significant proportion of the unserved population with safe, clean, and affordable drinking water. Additionally, setting up WaterHealth Centers (WHCs) has created opportunities for direct and indirect employment for people in the region hence, contributing towards the overall socio-economic development of the area. Ananda, The Coca-Cola India Foundation is committed to water conservation and management for the holistic improvement and development of communities at large. Since its inception in 2007, The Foundation has set up over 150 water replenishment structures with a potential of replenishing 13+ billion liters of water and has added value to more than 8,00,000 lives in 550 + villages.

About Ananda, The Coca-Cola India Foundation The Coca-Cola India Foundation, a Company registered under Section 25 of the Companies' Act is committed to sustainable development and inclusive growth by focusing on areas that aim to create a better and healthy society, and a strong and resolute India by enabling the common man to better his or her life. In order to promote the Foundation's objectives, monetary grants and other assistance is provided to NGOs, beneficiary organizations, cooperatives, philanthropies and such others who can be suitable partners in implementing projects for social welfare across the country. About Jaldhaara Foundation Jaldhaara Foundation (JF) aims to provide sustainable access to safe drinking water and sanitation solutions to the underserved communities (both rural and urban) globally as envisaged in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

