NCPCR received 111 complaints of child marriage in 2019-20: WCD

NCPCR received 111 complaints of child marriage in 2019-20: WCDPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:58 IST
A total of 111 complaints of child marriage have been received by the apex child rights body NCPCR during 2019-20, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Wednesday
The highest number of 26 complaints were received from Uttar Pradesh, according to state and union territory-wise details provided by WCD minister Smriti Irani to a question in the Lok Sabha
Replying to another question, Irani gave data according to which 684 one-stop centres, which help women in distress, have assisted 3,05,896 women since its inception in 2015.
