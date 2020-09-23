IPS reshuffle in Odisha

The Odisha government on Wednesday effected a reshuffle at the IPS level and assigned new roles to nine officers, a notification issued by the Home department said. Three officers Arun Kumar Ray, Y K Jethwa and Ritu Arora, who returned from central deputation, have been appointed Additional Director General of Police (Communication), ADGP (Law and Order) and Officer on Special Duty (Home department) respectively.

Lalit Das, who was ADGP (Communication), has been posted as the ADGP, Head Quarters. His predecessor, Vinaytosh Mishra, has been appointed as Director, State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB). He has replaced Rajesh Kumar, who will now hold the post of IGP, FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory), the notification said.

Inspector General of Police (Modernisation) Rekha Lohani has been appointed Additional Commissioner of Police while Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police (SP) Anupama James has been posted as SP (Vigilance). Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Singh will replace Lohani as IGP (Modernisation).