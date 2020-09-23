Following are the top stories at 9:15 PM: NATION: DEL71 VIRUS-PM REVIEW PM Modi asks states to focus on micro-containment zones New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked states to reassess if lockdowns of one or two days are effective in containing COVID-19 and told them to press on with full strength in opening economic activities while fighting the virus. DEL74 FARM BILLS-LD OPPN-PREZ Don't sign farm bills; Passed 'unconstitutionally' in 'complete disregard' of parliamentary norms: Opp parties to Prez New Delhi: Stepping up the offensive against the government over the passage of farm bills, 18 opposition parties on Wednesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind not to sign the contentious bills and alleged that they were passed "unconstitutionally" in "complete disregard" of parliamentary norms.

DEL84 OPPN-LD PROTEST Opposition parties protest in Parliament complex over farm bills; Cong MPs march with paddy in hand New Delhi: From a silent march in the Parliament complex to carrying bundles of paddy crop in their hands while walking to Vijay Chowk, members of various opposition parties on Wednesday protested in unusual ways against the contentious farm bills passed recently. DEL59 LSQ-VIRUS-COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION 10 states contributing 75 pc of active cases suggest COVID-19 still limited in spread: Centre New Delhi: India has reported large outbreaks of COVID-19 in certain districts and only 10 states are currently contributing to 75 per cent of the active cases in the country, which suggests that coronavirus is still limited in its spread, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

DEL77 PM-LABOUR BILLS Long due labour reforms to ensure well-being of workers, give boost to economic growth: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the passage of key labour reform bills by Parliament, saying it will ensure well-being of workers and give a boost to economic growth. DEL72 DEF-CAG-RAFALE Dassault Aviation, MBDA yet to fulfil offset obligations under Rafale deal: CAG New Delhi: French aerospace major Dassault Aviation and European missile maker MBDA are yet to fulfil their offset obligations of offering high technology to India as part of the deal relating to procurement of 36 Rafale jets, the Comptroller and Auditor General said in a report released on Wednesday.

DEL65 DEF-INDIA-AUSSIE-DRILL India, Australia conduct naval exercise in Indian Ocean New Delhi: The Indian and Australian navies on Wednesday began a two-day mega exercise in the Indian Ocean region that featured a range of complex naval manoeuvres, anti-aircraft drills and helicopter operations, officials said. DEL75 VIRUS-CICSE-EXAMS COVID-19: CICSE to conduct class 10, 12 compartment exams from Oct 6 to 9 New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) will conduct compartment and improvement exams for class 10 and 12 from October 6 to 9, the board announced on Wednesday.

DEL82 LD WEATHER Lightning kills 2 in UP, heavy rains cause waterlogging in Mumbai New Delhi: Two persons were killed in a lightning strike in Uttar Pradesh and as many people died after getting stuck inside a lift of a high-rise building because of waterlogging caused by overnight rains in Mumbai, while most parts of northern India experienced dry and sultry weather on Wednesday. BOM31 MH-DRUGS-NCB-LD DEEPIKA NCB summons Deepika, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan in drugs case Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khanand Rakul Preet Singh among others for questioning, an official said.

CAL12 AS-SWINE FEVER Assam to cull 12,000 pigs as African swine fever spreads Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday ordered to cull nearly 12,000 pigs in the areas affected by the deadly African swine fever and asked officials to compensate the owners adequately. LEGAL: LGD18 SC-2ND LD FACEBOOK Delhi riots:No coercive action against Facebook VP till Oct 15 over assembly panel summons, says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday directed a Delhi Legislative Assembly panel not to take coercive action against Facebook India VP and MD Ajit Mohan till October 15 in connection with a summon asking him to depose before it with regard to north east Delhi riots.

LGD15 UP-HC-RENAMING Allahabad HC junks plea to rename it as Prayagraj HC or UP HC Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a plea to rename itself either as the Prayagraj High Court or the Uttar Pradesh High Court. LGD17 SC-LD SUDARSHAN TV Programme code violation by Sudarshan TV, issued show cause notice, Centre tells SC New Delhi: The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it has prima facie found violation of the programme code by Sudarshan TV’s ‘Bindas Bol’ show and has issued a notice to the channel.

FOREIGN: FGN33 UN-G4-MINISTERS G4 nations call for 'decisive push' for long-delayed UNSC reforms New York: The G-4 nations of India, Germany, Brazil and Japan on Wednesday called for a "decisive push" for the long-delayed reforms of the UN Security Council. By Yoshita Singh PTI AD.