Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fire in Noida firm's office, over 100 staffers evacuated

The fire in the building in the industrial Sector 59 of the NCR city was reported around 6.15 pm and around 90 per cent of it was controlled by 8.30 pm, the police said. “As many as 17 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flame while the local police force was also deployed at the site for assistance in relief work,” according to a police statement released at 8.30 pm.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-09-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 21:23 IST
Fire in Noida firm's office, over 100 staffers evacuated

A fire broke out on Wednesday evening in the building of a private company in Noida, necessitating the evacuation of over 100 people from it, police said. The fire in the building in the industrial Sector 59 of the NCR city was reported around 6.15 pm and around 90 per cent of it was controlled by 8.30 pm, the police said.

“As many as 17 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flame while the local police force was also deployed at the site for assistance in relief work,” according to a police statement released at 8.30 pm. “There was no report of any harm to any person in the fire during which 102 people were evacuated from the building. Approximately 90 per cent of the blaze has been controlled and the operation is underway to fully douse it,” it stated. The cause of the fire was not known immediately and an assessment of the loss was yet to be made, the police said.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Deoria police books over 100 SP workers for raising anti-PM, anti-CM slogans during protests

Over 100 Samajwadi Party workers, including one of its MLAs, were booked on Wednesday by the police for allegedly raising anti-PM and anti-CM slogans during a demonstration against the government in Deoria, said police. A total of 109 SP wo...

Prashant Bhushan accuses Bar body of trying to gag lawyers

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, convicted recently in a contempt case, Wednesday accused the Bar Council of Delhi BCD of trying to gag lawyers from speaking critically about the judiciary. Bhushans reaction came in response to a notice se...

WRAPUP 1-Saudi King Salman targets Iran during debut at United Nations

Saudi Arabias King Salman bin Abdulaziz took aim at Iran during his debut on Wednesday at the annual United Nations meeting of world leaders, calling for a comprehensive solution to contain Riyadhs regional rival and stop it from getting we...

Ghaziabad civic body to demolish 11 illegal houses on govt land

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation will bulldoze 11 more houses that were illegally constructed on government land in Shanti Nagar colony. On Saturday, boundary walls of 20 houses were demolished, while three houses were razed. The houses ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020