Fire in Noida firm's office, over 100 staffers evacuated

A fire broke out on Wednesday evening in the building of a private company in Noida, necessitating the evacuation of over 100 people from it, police said. The fire in the building in the industrial Sector 59 of the NCR city was reported around 6.15 pm and around 90 per cent of it was controlled by 8.30 pm, the police said.

“As many as 17 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flame while the local police force was also deployed at the site for assistance in relief work,” according to a police statement released at 8.30 pm. “There was no report of any harm to any person in the fire during which 102 people were evacuated from the building. Approximately 90 per cent of the blaze has been controlled and the operation is underway to fully douse it,” it stated. The cause of the fire was not known immediately and an assessment of the loss was yet to be made, the police said.