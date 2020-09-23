Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre asks UP, MP to reach consensus for early implementation of Ken-Betwa link project

"The Union minister requested both the states to rise above small issues and reach consensus for an early implementation of the KBLP (Ken-Betwa Linking Project) project as it will transform the drought-prone and water-starved Bundelkhand region and is likely to trigger regional economic growth," the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 22:23 IST
Centre asks UP, MP to reach consensus for early implementation of Ken-Betwa link project

The Centre has urged the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to reach a consensus for early implementation of the Ken-Betwa river linking project and finalise the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for its implementation, according to a statement on Wednesday. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a meeting via video link with the Minister of Water Resources, Madhya Pradesh, and the Minister of Jal Shakti, Uttar Pradesh, to discuss and finalise the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for implementation of the project.

The meeting was attended by the secretary, additional secretary and advisor of the Jal Shakti Ministry and other senior officials from both the states and the National Water Development Agency (NWDA). Shekhawat emphasised that the Ken-Betwa Link is a dream project of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the development of the drought-prone Bundelkhand region. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also stressed on the need for early implementation of this project for the overall socio-economic development of the Bundelkhand region. "The Union minister requested both the states to rise above small issues and reach consensus for an early implementation of the KBLP (Ken-Betwa Linking Project) project as it will transform the drought-prone and water-starved Bundelkhand region and is likely to trigger regional economic growth," the statement said. The project will provide annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh ha, drinking water supply to a population of about 62 lakhs in the region and also generate 27 MW solar power and 103 MW hydropower utilising about 4,843 MCM of water.

During the meeting, the draft MoA for the implementation of KBLP was discussed at length. "Both the states conveyed their observations on the draft MoA, particularly on the issue of sharing of water during the lean period. It was decided that the draft MoA for the implementation of KBLP shall be firmed up in next few days, duly incorporating the views/suggestions of both the states," the statement said. A chief minister-level meeting can then be convened at the earliest to finalise and sign the MoA for the implementation of KBLP, it added.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

‘The Family Man Season 2 coming soon’ - Amazon Prime teases in a video

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala govt to look into possibility of legal challenge to farm bills

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday decided to ask the Law department to look into the legal aspects of the possibilityof movingthe Supreme court against the contentious farm bills passed by Parliament, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. It ...

Incentivise industries to set up new oxygen generation units: CM to centre

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday requested the Centre to incentivise industries to set up new oxygen generation units, as he voiced concern about the ability to supply sufficient medical oxygen, without affecting indust...

SAT adjourns hearing in contempt plea against West Bengal govt

The West Bengal State Administrative Tribunal on Wednesday adjourned hearing in a contempt petition by a workers union that alleged non- compliance of its order by the state government on payment of dearness allowance DA to its employees. T...

Shocked at passing away of Union minister Suresh Angadi: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he was shocked at the demise of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, describing him as an amiable leader who worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency Belagavi and Karnataka. A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020