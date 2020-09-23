Jan Abhiyan is a step to bring governance to the doorsteps of J-K residents: Lt Governor

Left Menu
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the Jan Abhiyan initiative is a step to bring governance to the doorsteps of the public in the Union Territory.

ANI | Akhnoor (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-09-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 23:25 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the Jan Abhiyan initiative is a step to bring governance to the doorsteps of the public in the Union Territory. "The Jan Abhiyan is a step towards bringing governance to the doorsteps of public and to address their day to day issues as well as grievances. All district collectors will be available to meet people everyday from 10 AM to 12," he said while participating in the Jan Abhiyan in Akhnoor.

He added, "The divisional commissioner and Inspector General will meet two days in week. The domicile work has been speeded up and Naib Tehsildar has also been given power for issue of domicile. Our target is to reach the people of Jammu and Kashmir." "The Block Diwas has been organised to know the basic problems of the people and in next block diwas those problems should be solved," Sinha further said.

Pointing out that the government wants to give special training to village heads, he added, "We are going to give training to panches and sarpanches...Special training will be organised in Jammu and Kashmir so that they know how to work for the benefit of people." "We want to hold elections to vacant posts of sarpanches and panches and for that we need your support," Lieutenant Governor added. (ANI)

