CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in J-K

Srinagar, Sept 24 (PTI) A CRPF jawan was injured and his service rifle taken away by militants in an attack in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Militants shot at and injured the CRPF jawan of 117 battalion at Kaisermulla in Budgam district, a police official said.

He said the militants also decamped with the service weapon, an AK assault rifle, of the injured jawan, who has been hospitalised. The official said the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt launched for the militants.