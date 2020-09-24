Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks Raut to reply to Kangana's plea on bungalow demolition

BMC's senior counsel Anil Sakhre also sought more time for Late to file his reply. Justice Kathawalla said the bench will begin hearing the petitioner (Ranaut) on Friday and Raut could file his reply anytime before his turn to put forth his arguments in the court.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:07 IST
HC asks Raut to reply to Kangana's plea on bungalow demolition
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut to file his reply to actor Kangana Ranaut's petition against the demolition of a part of her bungalow in Mumbai by the BMC. A bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla also directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) H-ward officer Bhagyawant Late to file his reply to the plea.

Late had signed the demolition notice served to Ranaut on September 7. On Tuesday, Ranaut's lawyer senior counsel Birendra Saraf submitted in the court a DVD containing a speech in which Raut allegedly made a comment threatening the actress.

Following this, the HC bench had permitted Ranaut to make both Raut and Late parties to the case. On Thursday, the bench said it will begin final hearing in the case on Friday.

Raut's counsel Pradeep Thorat asked for more time to file the reply, saying the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member is currently in New Delhi. BMC's senior counsel Anil Sakhre also sought more time for Late to file his reply.

Justice Kathawalla said the bench will begin hearing the petitioner (Ranaut) on Friday and Raut could file his reply anytime before his turn to put forth his arguments in the court. The bench, however, directed the BMC to file the reply on Late's behalf by Monday, saying it could not delay the hearing.

"We cannot leave the demolished house the way it is. The building is demolished partly, and in the heavy monsoon, we cannot leave it in this state. We will start hearing the petitioner tomorrow," the bench said.

Ranaut, in her plea filed in the HC on September 9, sought that the demolition carried out by the BMC at her Pali Hill bungalow be declared illegal. She subsequently amended her plea to demand Rs two crore as damages from the civic body and its officials.

In her plea, she alleged that the BMC had demolished the bungalow out of personal vendetta since she had made some comments adverse to the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government. The BMC in its affidavit filed in the high court denied the allegation.

In the affidavit filed through advocate Joel Carlos, the BMC said Ranaut had carried out illegal structural changes and repairs at the bungalow, and the civic officers were merely following the law in demolishing unauthorized portions of the structure. The civic body had urged the high court to dismiss Ranaut's plea and to impose a cost on her.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

88 whales rescued from Australia's worst mass beaching

Authorities have rescued 88 pilot whales and are attempting to free 20 others that survived Australias worst mass stranding, as crews prepare to remove 380 decomposing carcasses from the shallows of Tasmania state, officials said Thursday. ...

Film-theatre actor Bhupesh Pandya dies of lung cancer

Film and stage actor Bhupesh Pandya, best known for roles in movies Vicky Donor and Parmanu The Story of Pokhran, has passed away after battling cancer, according to actor and colleague Rajesh Tailang. The National School of Drama NSD gradu...

WRAPUP 1-Business morale brightens in Germany, France despite coronavirus resurgence

Business morale in Germany and France improved for the fifth month in a row in September, boosting hopes that the euro zones two biggest economies had enjoyed a solid recovery from the coronavirus shock suffered in the first half of the yea...

Health Ministry's 'eSanjeevani' digital platform records 3 lakh consultations

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that more than 3 lakh tele-consultations have been completed on eSanjeevani platform.The government further informed that among all the states, Tamil Nadu is leading with the completion of 1.29 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020