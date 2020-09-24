UP: Man gets 25-year jail for raping minor

A court here on Thursday sentenced a man to 25-year imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl

The POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court judge, Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari, also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the accused, Sajid (23), after holding him guilty under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act

According to the prosecution lawyer, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, three years ago the accused took the minor to a vacant house in Kookda village on the pretext of giving her money for buying toffees and allegedly raped her. PTI CORR AD