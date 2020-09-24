Left Menu
Kosovo war crimes tribunal arrests first suspect, former KLA leader

The Kosovo Specialist Chamber, a war crimes court based in The Hague, said on Thursday that a former KLA insurgent commander, Salih Mustafa, had been arrested by prosecutors in Kosovo and he is being transported to the Netherlands.

The Kosovo Specialist Chamber, a war crimes court based in The Hague, said on Thursday that a former KLA insurgent commander, Salih Mustafa, had been arrested by prosecutors in Kosovo and he is being transported to the Netherlands. Mustafa was a Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) commander during the 1998-99 Kosovo conflict. The court said in a statement it had confirmed an indictment and arrest warrant against Mustafa, though it did not detail what charges he may face.

Under international law, Mustafa is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The court did not release details of his arrest and it was not clear whether he has yet been appointed a lawyer. "Mr Mustafa is being transferred to the detention facilities of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague and will appear before the pre-trial judge without undue delay," it said.

In June, the tribunal's prosecutor released an indictment against Kosovo President Hashim Thaci for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, including nearly 100 murders. The indictment has yet to be confirmed by a judge. Thaci, who denies wrongdoing, traveled to The Hague in July to meet with prosecutors.

The Specialist Chamber was set up in The Hague in 2015 to handle cases of alleged crimes by KLA guerrillas during the war that led to Kosovo’s independence from Serbia a decade later. Local efforts to investigate alleged KLA war crimes have so far been foiled by widespread intimidation in the state where clan loyalties run deep and former rebels are lionised.

The special prosecutor's office is based in the Netherlands partly to help ensure protection of witnesses. The Specialist Chamber is governed by Kosovo law but is staffed by international judges and prosecutors.

Other suspects from the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s were tried at the now-defunct U.N. Yugoslav Tribunal (ICTY).

