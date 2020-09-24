Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI, and not NCB, should probe drugs case: Rhea to HC

Their counsel Satish Maneshinde told the HC that the drugs case, in which Rhea and Showik are accused and currently in jail, should have been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing Rajput's death, by the NCB. The HC did not pass any order on the bail pleas of the Chakrabortys and suggested the NCB file a reply by Monday (September 28).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 18:57 IST
CBI, and not NCB, should probe drugs case: Rhea to HC

The counsel for actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik told the Bombay High Court Thursday the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), that is probing a drugs case related to the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, had no jurisdiction to initiate the inquiry. Their counsel Satish Maneshinde told the HC that the drugs case, in which Rhea and Showik are accused and currently in jail, should have been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing Rajput's death, by the NCB.

The HC did not pass any order on the bail pleas of the Chakrabortys and suggested the NCB file a reply by Monday (September 28). Rhea and Showik have been booked by the NCB under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including stringent sections pertaining to procurement of drugs, and financing of illicit trafficking of contrabands.

The siblings, currently in judicial custody, approached the HC earlier this week challenging the orders of a special NDPS court in the city that had rejected their bail pleas. Maneshinde told a single bench presided over by Justice Sarang Kotwal that the Supreme Court, while hearing the pleas seeking a CBI probe into the alleged suicide of Rajput, had ruled that all cases related to the death would be investigated by the CBI.

"The CBI, that is already investigating the death case, is also empowered to probe cases under the NDPS Act," Maneshinde maintained. "Therefore, the NCB should have transferred the probe to the CBI after the offences under the NDPS Act were registered," he said.

The lawyer contended both Rhea and Showik should not have been booked under the stringent section 27A of the NDPS Act. The section pertains to financing illicit traffic of drugs and provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years on conviction.

However, Rhea, Showik, and almost all other persons arrested in the case have maintained in their bail pleas that the NCB has seized only 59 grams of drugs, which cannot be termed as of commercial quantity, and therefore, they shouldn't have been booked under 27A. Rhea (28) has said in her bail plea that she had occasionally paid for some small quantities of drugs that had been consumed only by Rajput, her boyfriend.

And such payment can not be termed as financing illicit trafficking of drugs, the actress has said. Justice Kotwal directed Maneshinde and the NCB's counsel, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, to elaborate on the next hearing date, the law on invoking section 27A in the present case and whether or not an embargo on granting of bail can be applicable to those booked under it.

The judge tagged the present matters with the bail pleas filed by Rajput's aides Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, and alleged drug dealer Abdul Parihar, all co-accused in the NCB's case. These pleas will be heard together on September 29.

Justice Kotwal also suggested that the NCB file an affidavit replying to the bail pleas filed byRhea and Showik by Monday. Rajput (34) was found hanging in his home in suburban Bandra on June 14.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Rick and Morty Season 5 updates, Emmy clip encourages fans to stay alert from Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Jnanpith award presented to renowned Malayalam poet Akkitham

Renowned Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri was conferred the Jnanpith award, the countrys highest literary award, on Thursday at a special functionheld at his house at Kumaranallur,near here. State cultural minister A K Balan han...

HC seeks Sanjay Raut's reply on Kangana's plea over bungalow demolition

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to file a reply to actor Kangana Ranauts petition against the demolition of a part of her bungalow here and said it will start final hearing from Friday. The hearing can not b...

HC denies bail to man impersonating as PS to law minister to get favours in jail

The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed the bail plea of a man, accused of impersonating as an IAS officer and private secretary to the law minister and influencing senior officers of police for ensuring special favours to him in jail. The ...

Upcoming procurement season will expose Oppn lies on farm Bills: Haryana BJP chief

Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar on Thursday said the Oppositions lies on the Centres farm reforms will be nailed during the upcoming crop procurement season beginning next week. He said the procurement of kharif crops will begin in Haryan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020