Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

An encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district's Sirhama area, the police said on Thursday. "An encounter has started at Sirhama area of Anantnag. The police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, the Chinar Corps said, "The joint operation was launched today evening based on Jammu and Kashmir Police inputs. Cordon was laid and contact was established. Firefight ensued. Joint operation in progress." Further details are awaited. (ANI)