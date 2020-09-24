Rahul smashes second IPL hundred to fire KXIP to 206/3

K L Rahul smashed his second IPL hundred to fire Kings XI Punjab to 206/3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.

Rahul, who was dropped by RCB skipper Virat Kohli twice, slammed an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls, highest score by an Indian in IPL history.

Brief Scores: 206/3 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 132 not out; Yuzvendra Chahal 1/25, Shivam Dube 2/33).