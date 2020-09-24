Breonna Taylor's death: 2 other officers in shooting remain on leave

Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder says two of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor remain on administrative leave.

Officers Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly were among the officers who burst into Taylor's apartment on March 13 and Schroeder said Thursday morning they have not returned to active duty.

The third officer, Brett Hankison, was fired after the shooting and was charged Wednesday for shooting into neighbouring apartments.