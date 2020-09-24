KXIP vs RCB Board

KXIP vs RCB BoardPTI | Dubai | Updated: 24-09-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 23:32 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings: Devdutt Padikkal c Ravi Bishnoi b Cottrell 1 Aaron Finch b Ravi Bishnoi 20 Josh Philippe lbw b Shami 0 Virat Kohli c Ravi Bishnoi b Cottrell 1 AB de Villiers c Sarfaraz Khan b M Ashwin 28 Washington Sundar c Mayank Agarwal b Ravi Bishnoi 30 Shivam Dube b Maxwell 12 Umesh Yadav b Ravi Bishnoi 0 Navdeep Saini b M Ashwin 6 Dale Steyn not out 1 Yuzvendra Chahal lbw b M Ashwin 1 Extras: (LB-2, W-7) 9 Total: (for 10 wickets in 17 overs) 109 Fall of Wickets: 2-1 , 3-2, 4-3, 53-4 , 57-5, 83-6, 88-7, 101-8 , 106-9, 109-10
Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 3-0-17-2, Mohammed Shami 3-0-14-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-32-3, Murugan Ashwin 3-0-21-3, James Neesham 2-0-13-0, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-10-1.
Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs in Indian Premier League.
