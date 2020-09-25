Uttar Pradesh jail employees to wear body cameras while on duty
ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-09-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 09:12 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday sanctioned a pilot project under which jail employees will wear body cameras in four states--Rajasthan, Telangana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh (UP). The President has sanctioned an amount of 80 lakhs for UP's jails under this scheme, informed Office of Director General, UP Prisons.
In order to maintain the privacy of the detainees and staff, the jail superintendents will ensure the confidentiality of the recorded data. It is believed that these cameras will be helpful in detecting violent criminal acts, drug addiction, suicide and prison security-related problems.
A control room for camera operation, monitoring, recording, storage will be established in the respective jails and a senior officer of the prison will be made in-charge of this control room. (ANI)
