9 arrested for IPL betting in Kolkata
Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Kolkata Police's detective department conducted raids in Hare Street, Park Street, Jadavpur and Salt Lake areas on Thursday night and arrested nine persons, mostly in their mid-20s, for allegedly betting on the previous day's IPL cricket match, a senior officer said. Several documents, laptops, mobile phones, tablets and a vehicle have been seized from their possession, he said.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 12:06 IST
Nine persons have been arrested from different parts of Kolkata for allegedly betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Kolkata Police's detective department conducted raids in Hare Street, Park Street, Jadavpur and Salt Lake areas on Thursday night and arrested nine persons, mostly in their mid-20s, for allegedly betting on the previous day's IPL cricket match, a senior officer said.
Several documents, laptops, mobile phones, tablets and a vehicle have been seized from their possession, he said. "The matter is being probed and we are trying to find out whether the accused persons are involved in any inter- state betting racket," the officer said.
The nine accused persons will be produced before a city court during the day, he added..
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- IPL
- Kolkata Police
- Hare Street
- Salt Lake
- Jadavpur
ALSO READ
IPL anthem original, shocked by plagiarism claim: Composer Pranav Ajayrao Malpe
BCCI ACU arrives in UAE, to video counsel players this IPL, focus on social media approaches
Postponing IPL mega auction not a bad idea, says Venky Mysore
Turkey-Cyprus dispute holding up EU's Belarus sanctions, diplomats say
Indian diplomat Abhay K quotes Kalidasa's poems to highlight climate change, pollution