40-day old baby dies after being thrown into river by father in Kerala

In a shocking incident, a 40-day-old baby girl died after being hurled into a river by her father atPachalloor in Thiruvallam, hours after the child's naming ceremony, police said on Friday. The baby's body was recovered in the wee hours of Friday.

The child's father Unnikrishnan (26), an electrician, has been arrested and was being questioned, they said. The baby's naming ceremony was held on Thursday morning.

Police said there were some issues between the child's parents. The woman's relatives said the accused had insisted on taking the child to his mother by evening.

The child's mother, a traffic warden, has a daughter from another marriage. When the man did not return after some time, the mother lodged a police complaint.

After some people saw the accused near a river, police conducted a search and recovered the baby's body early this morning..