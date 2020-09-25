Gujarat court rejects Hardik Patel's plea seeking modification of bail condition

A sessions court in Gujarat on Friday refused to allow a petition filed by Congress leader Hardik Patel seeking to modify the bail condition that restricts him from travelling outside the State. He had moved the sessions court seeking directions to allow him to travel out of Gujarat.

Patel, the working president of Gujarat Congress, was reportedly arrested in January this year after he did not appear before a trial court, which was hearing a 2015 sedition case against him. An additional sessions court had later granted him bail. The Crime Branch of Gujarat Police had booked Patel in connection with a sedition case related to the violence which broke out in many parts of Gujarat following a rally for Patidar quota here on August 25, 2015. Patel had led the agitation for quota for the Patidar community.

However, the Gujarat High Court had later granted him bail in that case in July 2016. Patel had joined the Congress ahead of the last Lok Sabha elections. He had launched a campaign in Gujarat demanding reservation for the community in government jobs and educational institutions. (ANI)