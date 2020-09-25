Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat court rejects Hardik Patel's plea seeking modification of bail condition

A sessions court in Gujarat on Friday refused to allow a petition filed by Congress leader Hardik Patel seeking to modify the bail condition that restricts him from travelling outside the State.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:06 IST
Gujarat court rejects Hardik Patel's plea seeking modification of bail condition
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A sessions court in Gujarat on Friday refused to allow a petition filed by Congress leader Hardik Patel seeking to modify the bail condition that restricts him from travelling outside the State. He had moved the sessions court seeking directions to allow him to travel out of Gujarat.

Patel, the working president of Gujarat Congress, was reportedly arrested in January this year after he did not appear before a trial court, which was hearing a 2015 sedition case against him. An additional sessions court had later granted him bail. The Crime Branch of Gujarat Police had booked Patel in connection with a sedition case related to the violence which broke out in many parts of Gujarat following a rally for Patidar quota here on August 25, 2015. Patel had led the agitation for quota for the Patidar community.

However, the Gujarat High Court had later granted him bail in that case in July 2016. Patel had joined the Congress ahead of the last Lok Sabha elections. He had launched a campaign in Gujarat demanding reservation for the community in government jobs and educational institutions. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Record number of nearly 15 lakh COVID tests conducted in a single day

India has scaled a historic peak in the fight against COVID-19--for the first time, a record number of nearly 15 lakh COVID tests were conducted in a single day, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. With 14,92,409 tests...

India Ratings maintains negative outlook on transport, energy infra for second half of FY21

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra on Friday said it has maintained a negative outlook on transport and energy infrastructure for second half of the current financial year. It said the negative outlook stems from likely low demand in the sec...

Some northern hemisphere countries struggling to source more flu vaccines -WHO

Some northern hemisphere countries are having trouble obtaining additional flu vaccines amid increased demand, but health workers and the elderly should be prioritised in case of any shortages, the World Health Organization WHO said on Frid...

Motor racing-Bottas again fastest in first practice for Russian GP

Valtteri Bottas was fastest on Friday in an interrupted first practice for a Russian Grand Prix that could see Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton equal Michael Schumachers all-time record of 91 Formula One wins.While Bottas lapped in one min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020