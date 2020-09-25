Left Menu
Dubai airport free zone signs MOU with Israeli chambers of commerce - statement

The Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce (FICC), Dubai Media Office said on Friday. The agreement aims to support Israeli companies in establishing business in Dubai, part of the United Arab Emirates.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-09-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 19:25 IST
The Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce (FICC), Dubai Media Office said on Friday.

The agreement aims to support Israeli companies in establishing business in Dubai, part of the United Arab Emirates. The UAE and Israel agreed in August to normalise ties between the two countries. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra)

