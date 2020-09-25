Kerala reports 6,477 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 6,477 new COVID-19 cases and 3,481 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Friday, said the State Government in a health bulletin. With this, the active coronavirus cases in the district have reached 48,982 while 1,11,331 patients have recovered so far.

"6,477 new COVID19 and 3,481 recoveries reported in Kerala today. The number of active cases now at 48,982 while 1,11,331 patients have recovered so far," the government stated. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 cured/discharged/migrated and 92,290 deaths. (ANI)