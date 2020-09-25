NIA seeks custody of Chhatradhar Mahato

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday prayed for the custody of Chhatradhar Mahato, a former leader of the Maoist-backed People's Committee Against Police Atrocities (PCAPA), before a special court. The agency prayed for custodial interrogation of Mahato and four others in connection with the killing of a CPI(M) leader in 2009 in Lalgarh, which was a hotbed of Maoist activities in the Jangalmahal region of West Bengal.

The NIA has accused Mahato, now a TMC leader, under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, apart from waging war against the country. NIA special court judge Prasenjit Biswas directed that the hearing in the plea will be taken up on Monday.

Mahato failed to appear before the NIA court, which had summoned him along with others, complaining of illness. He was released from prison in 2019 after having served a 10-year sentence in connection with an abortive bid on the life of the then chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in 2008 and several other cases of bombing and landmine blasts.