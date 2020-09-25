Bengal: 48-year-old man's body fished out of Kangsabati river

The body of a 48-year-old man was fished out of the Kangsabati river in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Friday, police said. The body of Mangal Tudu was found in the river near Baita village in the Lalgarh police station area, they said.

Tudu, a resident of Narendrapur village in the Dharampur area, is suspected to have drowned while catching fish, police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

Police said they are investigating whether there was any foul play in the death..