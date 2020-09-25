Left Menu
Miscreants kill petrol pump manager in Haryana's Hisar

A petrol pump manager died and two workers got injured after some unidentified miscreants attacked them in Haryana’s Hisar district, police said on Friday. He told police that money was missing from the pocket of the employees. The injured workers have been hospitalised, police said..

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:19 IST
Miscreants kill petrol pump manager in Haryana's Hisar

A petrol pump manager died and two workers got injured after some unidentified miscreants attacked them in Haryana’s Hisar district, police said on Friday. The three victims were sleeping at the petrol pump located on Sirsa road here when the incident took place on Thursday night, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Hanuman (48), a resident of Kharadia village in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, police said. The CCTV footage from the petrol pump, in which a man with his face covered with a cloth is seen carrying out the attack, has been recovered.

The petrol pump owner said it appears that the assailants wanted to loot the place. He told police that money was missing from the pocket of the employees.

The injured workers have been hospitalised, police said..

