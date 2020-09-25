Three youth stopped from taking up militancy in Bandipora: J&K Police

Three youth stopped from taking up militancy in Bandipora: J&K PolicePTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-09-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:11 IST
Three youth from Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir were on Friday prevented from joining the militant ranks, police said
The three youths from Sumbal area of the north Kashmir district were prevented from taking the violent path, a police official said, without giving further details
He appealed parents to guide, counsel and be in touch with their children to prevent them from being misguided by negativity.