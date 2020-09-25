Left Menu
Dispute at Sarva Seva Sangh: Vidrohi lodges police complaint

Avinash Kakade, who took charge of the office as a local member, also lodged a police complaint against Vidrohi for trespass. "Vidrohi was acting arbitrarily.So it was decided to remove him in an online meeting," Kakade said.

25-09-2020
Mahadev Vidrohi, who was removed as president of the Sarva Seva Sangh, apex body of Gandhian institutes in the country, two days ago, lodged a police complaint on Friday that he was stopped from entering his office. On the other hand, Avinash Kakade, a trustee, also lodged a complaint against Vidrohi, accusing him of trying to enter the office without any authority.

Vidrohi's term was to end on March 31, 2020 but was extended to December 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, the working committee of the organization decided to remove him from his post at an online meeting.

Vidrohi termed the move as violative of the Sarv Seva Sangh's constitution. "When I reached my office today, I was stopped. The office was locked, so I went to the guest house but there too I was stopped from entering and told by a drunk man that I was no longer president so I can't enter," he told reporters.

"I then lodged a complaint with Sewagram police station," he added. Avinash Kakade, who took charge of the office as a local member, also lodged a police complaint against Vidrohi for trespass.

"Vidrohi was acting arbitrarily.So it was decided to remove him in an online meeting," Kakade said. A local police official said that both the complaints were recorded, but Kakade and Vidrohi were asked to approach the charity commissioner to resolve the issue.

