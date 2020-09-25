IGP calls for alertness to prevent movement of arms, terrorists along J&K highway

Left Menu
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh gave the instructions during a high level security meeting with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar to review the law and order situation.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-09-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:22 IST
A senior officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has directed the force to remain alert and ensure strict checking on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to prevent the movement of arms and terrorists. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh gave the instructions during a high level security meeting with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar to review the law and order situation. He asked the DIG and SSPs to activate their resources to generate intelligence so that law and order is maintained at all costs and anti-national elements do not get a chance to vitiate the prevailing peace and tranquillity in the region.   During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given by the officers on militancy and the law and order front, particularly in-view of the ongoing developments in South Kashmir including recent killing of a sarpanch and BDC member, a police spokesperson said. The IGP also asked the officers to keep a close check on social media and identify miscreants involved in spreading rumours and anti-national comments so that necessary action can be taken against them.  He further said that the police must remain extra vigilant in view of the forthcoming panchayat bypolls and religious festivals in the month of October.

