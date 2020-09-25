4 bullets found in restroom at Coimbatore airport
Three 9 mm bullets and one AK-47 bullet were found in a restroom at Coimbatore International Airport on Friday afternoon, said airport officials.
Bullets had been handed over at E2 Police station Peelamedu, Coimbatore.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
