Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID aid, agree to more talks -Pelosi's office

Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss COVID aid, agree to more talks -Pelosi's officeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 02:06 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about coronavirus relief on Friday and they agreed to hold more talks, Pelosi's office said.
"Speaker Pelosi & Secretary Mnuchin spoke at 3:30 p.m. today by phone regarding COVID relief. The two agreed to continue their conversation in the days ahead," Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said on Twitter.
