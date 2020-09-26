Left Menu
S.Korea asks N.Korea to probe shooting death of S.Korean official

In a rare move on Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apologised for the fatal shooting of the South Korean fisheries official, saying it was meant to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The apology came a day after South Korean officials said the North's soldiers killed the man, doused his body in fuel and set it on fire.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2020 07:26 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 07:26 IST
South Korea said on Saturday it will ask North Korea to further investigate the shooting death of a South Korean official, as public and political outrage over the killing grew.

South Korea said it would call for a joint probe into the case with the North if needed. In a rare move on Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apologised for the fatal shooting of the South Korean fisheries official, saying it was meant to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The apology came a day after South Korean officials said the North's soldiers killed the man, doused his body in fuel and set it on fire. Moon faces intense political fallout over the incident, which coincided with a renewed push by him for engagement with Pyongyang.

Critics accused Moon of failing to save a citizen's life and being soft on North Korea, saying the military did not attempt to save him despite spotting him six hours before he was shot dead.

