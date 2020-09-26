Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cal HC Chief Justice orders increase of number of functional courts

In order to increase the workload in the high court and at the district level, the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court has ordered an increase of the number of functional courts and final hearings of matters, upon consideration of the recommendations of its COVID committee.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 14:59 IST
Cal HC Chief Justice orders increase of number of functional courts

In order to increase the workload in the high court and at the district level, the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court has ordered an increase of the number of functional courts and final hearings of matters, upon consideration of the recommendations of its COVID committee. Four division benches including one headed by Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan will continue functioning as at present, apart from the four regular single benches, Calcutta High Court Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay said in a notification issued on Friday.

In addition, two other single benches will sit three days a week to take up writ petitions and if upgraded internet connectivity is available, a further single bench may be added, she said quoting the order of the Chief Justice. Urgency applications need no longer be filed and all matters filed will be placed before the relevant benches in chronological order, she said in the notification.

In final hearing matters, both before the division bench and the single bench, physical hearing will be permissible or the hybrid mode may be adopted as long as the number of lawyers in court in a particular matter does not exceed six or seven at any given point of time, the Chief Justice ordered. However, the virtual mode will continue to be the preferred mode, particularly at the motion and the interim stage, he ordered.

Matters pertaining to the Circuit Bench at Port Blair will continue to be heard on Wednesdays as at present, Chattopadhyay said. Upon consideration of the recommendations of the COVID Committee of the high court, Chief Justice Radhakrishnan said that attempts should be made to increase the workload both in the High Court and at the district level.

The Chief Justice ordered that more employees be encouraged to report to the high court and to the district courts and staff assigned duty on a roster basis, if they fail to attend should be marked absent and be deemed to be on leave..

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

S P Balasubrahmanyam was indeed 'singing moon' who shed radiance over country: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has condoled the demise of celebrated playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and hailed him as the singing moon who shed his special radiance over the country. The versatile singer, actor and music composer wa...

RIL's retail arm receives Rs 7,500 cr from Silver Lake for 1.75% stake sale

Billionaire Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries Ltd RIL on Saturday said it has received Rs 7,500 crore from US private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, which has picked up 1.75 per cent stake in its retail arm. Earlier, on September 9, RIL...

NCPCR directs 8 states to start sending children placed in child care homes back to their families

The countrys apex child rights body NCPCR has directed eight states that account for over 70 per cent of children in care homes to ensure their return to their families, noting that it is the right of every child to grow up in a familial en...

Motorcycling-Rossi staying in MotoGP with Petronas Yamaha

Italian great Valentino Rossi will race for the Petronas Yamaha MotoGP team next season after signing a one-year contract renewal, Yamaha said on Saturday. Yamaha said the 41-year-old nine-time world champion will have the Japanese manufact...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020