Public representatives from Ladakh meet Amit Shah, G Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju

Public representatives from Ladakh met Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Kiren Rijiju on Saturday. Meanwhile, India and China, which held the sixth round of Senior Commanders' meeting on Monday following border tensions in eastern Ladakh, have agreed to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may complicate the situation.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen communication on the ground and to hold the next round of Military Commander-level Meeting as soon as possible. The talks happened at a time when the Indian side has also occupied six major hill features which are helping the Indian Army to be in dominating positions on heights. (ANI)