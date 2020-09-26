2 swept away by river current in Rajasthan

A 25-year-old man was swept away in the swelling Parvati river, along with his cousin, after they fell off a motorcycle when going to a hospital where his wife delivered a baby in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said. The body of 25-year-old Mahendra Kavet was fished out Saturday morning, while a search is on for his 18-year-old cousin Sonu.

The police said the duo fell into the river late Friday night from a bridge between Ramgarh and Mangrole in Baran district. They are residents of Bislai village in the Kishanganj police station area.

Kishanganj police station SHO Rajendra Meena said Mahendra's body has been handed over to his family after post-mortem. A search is being carried out jointly by the police and the state disaster response force for Sonu.

Mahendra was going to the Baran district hospital where his wife was admitted after delivering a baby. Meanwhile, the body of 25-year-old Deepak Agrawal, a resident of Bapawar in Kota district, was recovered from a flooded stone mine on Saturday morning.

Agrawal, who was mentally unstable, had been missing since Friday noon, the police said..