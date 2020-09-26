Left Menu
COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh reports 7,293 new cases, 57 deaths in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh recorded 7,293 new COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 9,125 patients have recovered, the state's health department said on Saturday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-09-2020 19:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh recorded 7,293 new COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 9,125 patients have recovered, the state's health department said on Saturday. As per it, the total number of confirmed cases in the state has gone up to 6,68,751. This includes 5,97, 294 recoveries. While 65,794 cases are currently active, as many as 5,663 have succumbed to the pandemic.

"Andhra Pradesh reported 7,293 new coronavirus cases (out of 75,990 tests), 9,125 recoveries and 57 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 6,68,751 including 5,97,294 recoveries, 65,794 active cases and 5,663 deaths," the state's health department said in a statement. Meanwhile, country's COVID-19 case tally crossed 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

As many as 1,089 deaths were reported during the same period, taking the toll to 93,379. As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 59,03,933 including 9,60,969 active cases, 48,49,585 cured/discharged/migrated and 93,379 deaths.

Active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra were at 2,73,190, Karnataka 98,493, Andhra Pradesh 67,683, Uttar Pradesh 59,397 and Tamil Nadu 46,386. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 25 is 7,02,69,975. The number of samples tested on September 25 is 13,41,535. (ANI)

