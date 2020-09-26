Following are the foreign stories at 2000 hours

Left Menu
26-09-2020
FGN41 UNGA-LD PM For how long will India be kept out of decision-making structures of UN, PM asks at UNGA session United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday questioned for how long will India, the world's largest democracy and home to 1.3 billion people, be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations, asserting that reform in the responses, processes and in the very character of the global body is the "need of the hour." FGN40 UNGA-PM-VIRUS Modi raises questions on UN's response in combating COVID-19; assures world of India’s vaccine production prowess United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday raised questions on the response of the United Nations in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and assured the global community that India will use its production and delivery capacity to help all humanity in fighting the deadly disease. FGN39 UNGA-PM-AATMANIRBHAR BHARAT Self-reliant India will be force multiplier for global economy: PM Modi tells UNGA United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday enunciated his government's ambitious AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign, saying a self-reliant India will be a "force multiplier" for the global economy.

FGN38 UNGA-PM-PARTNERSHIPS India's gesture of friendship towards one country is not directed against third country: PM Modi United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country. FGN7 UN-INDIA-PAK Terrorism, clandestine nuclear trade Pak's 'only crowning glory' for 70 years: India at UN United Nations: The "only crowning glory" that Pakistan has to show to the world for the last seven decades is terrorism, ethnic cleansing, majoritarian fundamentalism and clandestine nuclear trade, India said in a scathing response on Friday, slamming Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's "incessant rant" and "venom" in the UN General Assembly. FGN31 RAJAPAKSA-MODI-SUMMIT Rajapaksa praises Modi for cooperation, hand of friendship during virtual summit Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday praised his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for extending help and cooperation to his country in several areas, including in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, as the two leaders held a "very successful" virtual summit and agreed to boost the "robust" bilateral ties.

FGN20 UK-COURT-AMBANI Anil Ambani tells UK court he leads disciplined, not lavish lifestyle London: Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani has told a UK court that suggestions of his lavish tastes are speculative because his lifestyle is "very disciplined" as he gave evidence in a dispute involving a loan agreement with three Chinese banks. FGN23 US-CHINA-LD JOURNALISTS US moves to restrict stay of Chinese journalists to 90 days Washington: The Trump Administration is seeking to restrict the stay of journalists from China in the US to just 90 days with the provision of another extension for a similar duration, according to a federal notification.

Official: Paris stabbing suspect targeted Charlie Hebdo

The chief suspect in a double stabbing in Paris told investigators he carried out the attack in anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad recently republished by satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, a judicial official said Saturday. Two pe...

Cycling-Van der Breggen completes world championships double with road race title

Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands claimed the road race gold medal in emphatic style at the world championships, prevailing after a long solo ride to add to her time trial title for a rare double on Saturday. Van der Breggen, who had ...

Owner of fire-stricken ship to pay USD 2.3M for Sri Lankan help

The owner of a large oil tanker that caught fire off Sri Lankas coast has agreed to pay USD 2.3 million to the island nation for its help in extinguishing the blaze, an official said Saturday. MT New Diamond, which was carrying nearly 2 mil...

Centre plans to strengthen district skill committees under PMKVY-III: Minister

The Centre is planning to strengthen district skill committees as part of the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana PMKVY as the initial one-year plan of the flagship skill development scheme has been cleared by the Prime M...
