Following are the foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN41 UNGA-LD PM For how long will India be kept out of decision-making structures of UN, PM asks at UNGA session United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday questioned for how long will India, the world's largest democracy and home to 1.3 billion people, be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations, asserting that reform in the responses, processes and in the very character of the global body is the "need of the hour." FGN40 UNGA-PM-VIRUS Modi raises questions on UN's response in combating COVID-19; assures world of India’s vaccine production prowess United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday raised questions on the response of the United Nations in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and assured the global community that India will use its production and delivery capacity to help all humanity in fighting the deadly disease. FGN39 UNGA-PM-AATMANIRBHAR BHARAT Self-reliant India will be force multiplier for global economy: PM Modi tells UNGA United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday enunciated his government's ambitious AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign, saying a self-reliant India will be a "force multiplier" for the global economy.

FGN38 UNGA-PM-PARTNERSHIPS India's gesture of friendship towards one country is not directed against third country: PM Modi United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country. FGN7 UN-INDIA-PAK Terrorism, clandestine nuclear trade Pak's 'only crowning glory' for 70 years: India at UN United Nations: The "only crowning glory" that Pakistan has to show to the world for the last seven decades is terrorism, ethnic cleansing, majoritarian fundamentalism and clandestine nuclear trade, India said in a scathing response on Friday, slamming Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's "incessant rant" and "venom" in the UN General Assembly. FGN31 RAJAPAKSA-MODI-SUMMIT Rajapaksa praises Modi for cooperation, hand of friendship during virtual summit Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday praised his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for extending help and cooperation to his country in several areas, including in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, as the two leaders held a "very successful" virtual summit and agreed to boost the "robust" bilateral ties.

FGN20 UK-COURT-AMBANI Anil Ambani tells UK court he leads disciplined, not lavish lifestyle London: Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani has told a UK court that suggestions of his lavish tastes are speculative because his lifestyle is "very disciplined" as he gave evidence in a dispute involving a loan agreement with three Chinese banks. FGN23 US-CHINA-LD JOURNALISTS US moves to restrict stay of Chinese journalists to 90 days Washington: The Trump Administration is seeking to restrict the stay of journalists from China in the US to just 90 days with the provision of another extension for a similar duration, according to a federal notification.