Senior Thane civic official booked for theft of files

The files pertaining to unauthorised constructions and purchase documents of accessories and equipment for COVID-19 treatment had gone missing from the office in August, an official said. A case has been registered against assistant municipal commissioner Sunil More, who was AMC for Mumbra ward office, and one Firoz Khan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including theft at Shil-Daighar police station.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 22:50 IST
Thane, Sep 26 (PTI)An FIR was registered on Saturday against an assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) and another person in connection with the theft of important files of Thane municipal corporation and two computers from its ward office at Mumbra, police said. The files pertaining to unauthorised constructions and purchase documents of accessories and equipment for COVID-19 treatment had gone missing from the office in August, an official said.

A case has been registered against assistant municipal commissioner Sunil More, who was AMC for Mumbra ward office, and one Firoz Khan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including theft at Shil-Daighar police station. No arrest is made so far.

A complaint was filed by AMC, Mumbra, Mahesh Aher, who succeeded More on August 17..

