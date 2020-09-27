Delhi cops rescue man being beaten up during brawl

The timely intervention of a police patrolling team saved the life of a 32-year-old man who was attacked by a group of people during an argument over takeaway food in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place at a dhaba on Saturday night, they said.

According to a senior police officer, head constable Damodar and constable Vijay Dudi were on patrolling duty in Nai Basti, Anand Parbat. At 9.33 pm, they saw two groups chasing and fighting with each other. Damodar intervened and saved the life of Gaurav, who had suffered injuries to his head and other body parts when the accused dhaba owners attacked them with a knife and utensils.

Gaurav had gone to the dhaba with his friend Prem Sagar (30). An argument over ordering takeaway food broke out among Gaurav, his friend Sagar and the dhaba owners, identified as Neelesh and Akash, who are brothers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said. As Gaurav and his friend left the dhaba, they were attacked by Neelesh and Akash, Bhatia said.

Gaurav received stab injuries on his head and other body parts. The accused kept attacking them. In the meantime, the patrolling staff reached there and brought the situation under control. The police team apprehended both the accused and took the injured to hospital, where his condition was stated to be out of danger, the DCP said.

A case has been registered and legal action is being taken, police added. The entire incident was captured in CCTV footage.

In the footage, Gaurav can be seen on a road when four-five men accost and assault him. Head constable Damodar reaches the spot and is followed by constable Vijay, after which the accused are apprehended..