Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi cops rescue man being beaten up during brawl

The timely intervention of a police patrolling team saved the life of a 32-year-old man who was attacked by a group of people during an argument over takeaway food in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, officials said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 15:24 IST
Delhi cops rescue man being beaten up during brawl

The timely intervention of a police patrolling team saved the life of a 32-year-old man who was attacked by a group of people during an argument over takeaway food in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place at a dhaba on Saturday night, they said.

According to a senior police officer, head constable Damodar and constable Vijay Dudi were on patrolling duty in Nai Basti, Anand Parbat. At 9.33 pm, they saw two groups chasing and fighting with each other. Damodar intervened and saved the life of Gaurav, who had suffered injuries to his head and other body parts when the accused dhaba owners attacked them with a knife and utensils.

Gaurav had gone to the dhaba with his friend Prem Sagar (30). An argument over ordering takeaway food broke out among Gaurav, his friend Sagar and the dhaba owners, identified as Neelesh and Akash, who are brothers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Bhatia said. As Gaurav and his friend left the dhaba, they were attacked by Neelesh and Akash, Bhatia said.

Gaurav received stab injuries on his head and other body parts. The accused kept attacking them. In the meantime, the patrolling staff reached there and brought the situation under control. The police team apprehended both the accused and took the injured to hospital, where his condition was stated to be out of danger, the DCP said.

A case has been registered and legal action is being taken, police added. The entire incident was captured in CCTV footage.

In the footage, Gaurav can be seen on a road when four-five men accost and assault him. Head constable Damodar reaches the spot and is followed by constable Vijay, after which the accused are apprehended..

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Indian man gets 6 months in UAE jail on molestation charge

A 40-year-old Indian man has been sentenced to six months in jail for molesting a woman here, according to a media report. The incident was reported to Dubai Police in June, the Gulf News reported. At about 10 am, two patrol officers reache...

Doctors, nurses in 'bumper' COVID19 Queen's Honours List

Doctors, nurses, fundraisers and volunteers who have made outstanding contributions to the UKs coronavirus response will be recognised in the 2020 Queens Birthday Honours list to be unveiled on October 10, Downing Street said on Sunday. The...

UP: Labourer buried under sand mound, dies

A labourer died after he was buried under a mound of sand during illegal mining at a Banda village, police said on SundayAccording to Circle Officer Atrara Siyram, the incident took place at Risaura-Pandadev village on Saturday. During i...

Tennis-Azarenka caught cold as French Open match resumes

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka complained about the playing conditions at the French Open amid light drizzle and low temperatures during her first-round match on Sunday. The U.S. Open runner-up, who entered court Suzanne Lenglen ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020