Body of polytechnic student found hanging from tree

The body of a polytechnic student was found hanging from a tree here, police said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ankit, they said.

His body was found hanging from a tree on the compound of a hostel on Saturday, SHO, D K Singh said. In another incident, a youth allegedly ended his life by jumping into the Ganga canal here, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday, they said, adding the body is yet to be recovered. PTI CORR SRY