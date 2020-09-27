Kejriwal asks RWAs to ensure residents take measures against dengue

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to all RWAs in the city to make the residents in their localities aware of the measures to be taken to prevent dengue. Marking the fourth week of the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute Har Ravivaar Dengue Par Vaar' campaign of the Delhi government, Kejriwal inspected his house for signs of stagnant water at 10 AM for 10 minutes, draining and replacing accumulated water from various spots at his home and surroundings. "I appeal to all the RWAs to talk to people in their societies as well and motivate them to join this campaign. We have to defeat dengue together," he said

Taking to social media, the chief minister tweeted, "Taking forward the campaign against dengue today on the fourth Sunday by replacing the water collected at home. In this way, we have to stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our family and the entire Delhi from Dengue. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivaar Dengue Par Vaar." Kejriwal had sought the support of the RWAs in preventing dengue last year as well. He had introduced a five-point plan for the residents' welfare associations (RWAs) to take measures to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquitoes in their areas. This year, the Delhi government has also launched a telephonic helpline - 01123300012 and WhatsApp helpline - 8595920530 to assist the general public in controlling dengue.