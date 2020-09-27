Left Menu
Swiss voters approve $6.5 bln purchase of fighter jets

Swiss voters backed the government's plan to spend up to 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.46 billion) on new fighter jets in a surprisingly close referendum that was won with a 50.2% majority, official results showed on Sunday. Opinion polls had shown the plan would easily win approval in a country where armed neutrality is a tradition. ($1 = 0.9284 Swiss francs)

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 27-09-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 21:07 IST
