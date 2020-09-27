Left Menu
Development News Edition

18-month-old girl dies after run over by car inside apartment in T'gana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-09-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 21:11 IST
18-month-old girl dies after run over by car inside apartment in T'gana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An 18-month-old girl was killed when she was allegedly run over by a car at an apartment complex in Nizamabad on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred when the driver moved the car from the parking lot apparently without noticing the toddler coming infront, they said.

A case was registered against the owner of the car, who is also a resident of the apartment. Further investigations are on, they added.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Govt chief whip tests positive for COVID-19

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro and Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha on Sunday tested negative for COVID-19 while Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick and another ruling BJD MLA tested positive for the infection, official source...

At least 16 dead in clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

At least 16 military and several civilians were killed on Sunday in the heaviest clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan since 2016, reigniting concern about stability in the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to w...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tennis Nishikori battles past Evans in five setsJapans Kei Nishikori surrendered two sets 6-1 but still managed to battle past Britains Dan Evans on Sunday and into the second round of t...

Akalis breaking ties 'unfortunate', says Pb BJP leaders

Describing the Akalis move of snapping its ties with the NDA as unfortunate, the Punjab BJP on Sunday asserted that the party is capable of fighting and winning the 2022 Punjab assembly polls all alone. The BJP leaders of the state unit of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020