18-month-old girl dies after run over by car inside apartment in T'gana

18-month-old girl dies after run over by car inside apartment in T'ganaPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-09-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 21:11 IST
An 18-month-old girl was killed when she was allegedly run over by a car at an apartment complex in Nizamabad on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred when the driver moved the car from the parking lot apparently without noticing the toddler coming infront, they said.
A case was registered against the owner of the car, who is also a resident of the apartment. Further investigations are on, they added.
