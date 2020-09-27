JK: Open roof tourist luxury bus for Suchetgarh border launched on World Tourism Day

As part of the border tourism initiative, authorities in Jammu on Sunday flagged off the first of its kind “Garud Seva Open Roof" tourist luxury bus with the slogan “Chalo Suchetgarh Border” here, an official spokesman said. The launch of the bus marked the 41st World Tourism Day which was observed amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines at various tourist destinations across the Jammu region, he said.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma and Director Tourism Jammu, Raj Kumar Katoch jointly flagged off the luxury bus from Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) to Suchtgarh along the International Border on the outskirts of Jammu, the spokesman said. He said the 27-seater luxury bus is a sight-seeing bus and the first of its kind in the Jammu division. “The bus will run on a daily basis from Jammu at around 10.30 am towards Suchetgarh border for sightseeing. Other destinations covered enroute are Gharana wetland where migratory birds from various parts of the world visit,” the spokesman said. The Directorate of Tourism, Jammu celebrated the World Tourism Day across Jammu Division at destinations like Suchetgarh Border, Katra, Bhimgarh Fort, Reasi, Mansar, Patnitop, Kishtwar, Basholi, Kishtwar and Poonch with the active participation of the stakeholders like tour and travel organizations, hotel associations and taxi union. The main function was organised at Suchetgarh border in collaboration with the senior officers of the 36 battalion of the BSF, the spokesman said.

Katoch explained the importance of the tourism sector, its revival in view of the ongoing pandemic and the need to widen its horizon to the rural areas for focusing on the preservation of socio-cultural heritage and preservation of values and traditions, he said..