Court sends scribe Rajeev Sharma to judicial custody in espionage case
The Delhi Police Special Cell had said that Sharma, arrested on September 14, was "found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents". It said that the other two accused were paying Sharma large amounts of money routed through shell companies.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 22:50 IST
A Delhi court on Sunday sent freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act, to judicial custody, his lawyer said. The judge also sent two co-accused in the case - a Chinese woman and a Nepalese man - to judicial custody after they were produced before him, Sharma's advocate Adish Aggarwala said.
While producing them before the judge on Sunday night, the investigating officer told the court that the accused were not required for further custodial interrogation, the lawyer said. The Delhi Police Special Cell had said that Sharma, arrested on September 14, was "found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents". It said that the other two accused were paying Sharma large amounts of money routed through shell companies.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Delhi Police Special Cell
- Adish Aggarwala
- Official Secrets Act
ALSO READ
Delhi Metro resumes full services, Airport Line reopens
5 Delhi boys score 100 percentile in JEE-Main
Hateful content: Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook official
DMRC along with Delhi Police begins pre-paid auto service at Shivaji Stadium
Delhi Court dismisses bail plea of accused in volunteer's death amid firing at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy