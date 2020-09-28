Left Menu
Shaheed Bhagat Singh's stories of bravery, courage will inspire countrymen for years: PM Modi

The stories of bravery and courage of Shaheed Bhagat Singh will inspire the people of the country for centuries, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembering the freedom fighter and revolutionary on his 113th birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 10:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The stories of bravery and courage of Shaheed Bhagat Singh will inspire the people of the country for centuries, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembering the freedom fighter and revolutionary on his 113th birth anniversary. The Prime Minister also shared a clip from the 69th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, broadcast a day ago, in which he had recounted tales from the life of the revolutionary.

"I bow down to Maa Bharati's brave son, Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh, on his (birth) anniversary. His tales of bravery and courage will motivate the countrymen for many many years," the Prime Minister's tweet read (roughly translated from Hindi). Earlier yesterday, in his 69th 'Mann ki Baat' address, PM Modi had highlighted some key attributes of the freedom fighter's personality.

"Shaheed Bhagat Singh was not only brave but also knowledgeable and a thinker. Without caring about their lives Bhagat Singh and his friends accomplished such acts of bravery that contributed greatly to the country's freedom," PM Modi said and also called him a "great team player". Bhagat Singh was born in Banga village of Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur), now in Pakistan's Punjab province, in 1907.

The revolutionary freedom fighter was a charismatic Indian socialist revolutionary whose two acts of dramatic violence against the British in India and execution at the age of 23 made him a folk hero of the Indian Independence movement. Singh, who was hanged in the Lahore jail along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931, left a strong impact during his lifetime. (ANI)

