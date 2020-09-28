3,235 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported in Odisha

As many as 3,235 new COVID-19 cases were recorded while 16 people died in the last 24 hours, said the Health Department of Odisha. The total number of cases has risen to 2,12,609 including 1,73,571 recoveries, 38,172 active cases, and 813 deaths till September 27. Patient recovery in the past 24 hours stood at 3,378.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 60-lakh mark with a spike of 82,170 new cases and 1,039 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday. As per the Ministry, India's tally stands at 60,74,703 including 9,62,640 active cases. The number of cured and discharged or migrated patients is currently at 50,16,521, apart from 95,542 deaths due to the disease. (ANI)