Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Meerut Police penalises commuters found not wearing masks

The Meerut police on Monday conducted a checking drive and penalised commuters who were not wearing masks or violated other COVID-19 norms in public.

ANI | Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-09-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 12:06 IST
COVID-19: Meerut Police penalises commuters found not wearing masks
Policemen issue challan to a commuter for violating COVID-19 norms in Meerut on Monday. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Meerut police on Monday conducted a checking drive and penalised commuters who were not wearing masks or violated other COVID-19 norms in public. It checked both public and private vehicles.

Under the COVID-19 norms issued by the government, people have been asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing while commuting. Uttar Pradesh, so far, has reported 3,87,085 confirmed cases, out of which 55,603 are currently active, while 3,25,888 patients have recovered. As many as 5,594 patients have succumbed to the pandemic.

Across the country, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 60-lakh mark, with a spike of 82,170 new cases, besides 1,039 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a release by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday. As per the ministry, India's tally now stands at 60,74,703, including 9,62,640 active cases.

The number of cured and discharged or migrated patients is currently at 50,16,521, apart from 95,542 deaths. Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 7,19,67,230 samples have been tested up to September 27 for COVID-19.

Out of these, 7,09,394 samples were tested on Sunday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader says will hug Mamata if infected by coronavirus, police complaint filed

Newly-appointed BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra has said that he would hug Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he is infected by the coronavirus to make her feel the pain of the families of COVID-19 patients. A police complaint was filed ...

Flyover on NH-3 at Morena worth Rs 108 crore dedicated to nation

The 1.420 km flyover on NH-3 at Morena Town in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 108 crore was dedicated to Nation today by Union Minister for Agriculture Farmers Welfare, Rural Development Panchayati Raj and Food Processing Industries Shri Narendr...

Congress ashamed entire country, what happened near India Gate is drama: Prakash Javadekar

Congress has ashamed the entire country and it has now become clear that it is misleading farmers to suit its political agenda, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday as Punjab Youth Congress workers had set a tractor on fire near ...

SC asks UPSC to apprise of arrangements for civil services prelims amid COVID-19

The Supreme Court Monday asked the UPSC to apprise it by tomorrow the logistical arrangements made for conducting civil services preliminary exams on October 4 in view of alarming spurt of COVID-19 cases as also floods in various parts of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020